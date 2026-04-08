Special Show: Raising money for the hungry, talking FSU sports on 'The Jeff Cameron Show'

Today’s Jeff Cameron Show will include the usual FSU sports (and Masters) talk, but this show is dedicated to help the hungry in the North Florida community.

The Second Harvest of the Big Bend serves 16 counties in North Florida. Just last year, the Second Harvest provided over 15 million meals to those who would go without food. It’s a truly stunning number to ponder.

Today, you can help their mission to serve their neighbors.

Thanks to YouTube/Google’s charitable contributions model, every cent donated during the YouTube TV broadcast of today’s Jeff Cameron Show is directly deposited into the accounts of the Second Harvest. YouTube/Google collects no commissions and processing fees are waived.

Again, every single cent you contribute helps feed someone who needs it desperately.

To participate in today’s livestream (or to donate after the show concludes — the collections remain ongoing after 4 p.m.), join here. You can watch today’s show above; Jeff and Tom will be talking FSU baseball, football and provide their picks for the 2026 Masters.

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