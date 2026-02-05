FSU releases contract terms for new LBs coach Ernie Sims, QBs coach Austin Tucker

Contract terms were released Thursday for two more Florida State assistant coaches, bringing the total to six for the Seminoles heading into the 2026 season.

New Florida State linebackers coach Ernie Sims has agreed to a one-year contract making $400,000, plus perks including a car allowance and other benefits. Sims, a former FSU All-American and NFL star, was the Seminoles’ assistant linebackers coach in 2025 and a defensive analyst before that.

New Florida State quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker coach will make $325,000 plus perks as part of his one-year deal. Tucker was FSU’s assistant wide receivers coach last season and an offensive analyst for the Seminoles before that.

Both coaches will make significantly less than their predecessors, although part of the reason why former linebackers coach John Papuchis made $800,000 in 2025 was that he also was Florida State’s special teams coordinator. The Seminoles have since added a dedicated special teams coordinator, Adam Scheier, who will make $350,000 annually as part of his two-year deal. Former FSU quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz made $500,000 last season.

Florida State earlier released contract details for three other new assistant coaches — cornerbacks coach Blue Adams, running backs coach Kam Martin and Edges coach Nick Williams. All three of those assistants received two-year contracts.

Williams will be paid an average of $500,000 during his two seasons ($475,000 the first year and $525,000 the second year); Adams will receive $400,000 the first year and $500,000 the second year; and Martin will receive $425,000 the first year and $450,000 the second year.

The contract terms were released by Florida State following public records requests from Warchant and other media outlets.

