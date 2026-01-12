FSU reportedly hiring D-II coordinator Jake Rothschiller as assistant LBs coach

With former Florida State great Ernie Sims taking over as the FSU linebackers coach for 2026, the Seminoles have been in the market for a new assistant linebackers coach. And they now are reportedly hiring one with defensive coordinator experience.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, FSU is expected to hire Minot State DC Jake Rothschiller for the position.

Rothschiller has spent the past two years as defensive coordinator of the Division-II school in North Dakota. Before that, he spent two years as linebackers coach at New Mexico, where he worked under former Lobos defensive coordinator Rocky Long.

That connection likely played a major role in Rothschiller’s hiring at Florida State. FSU defensive coordinator Tony White played and coached under Long, and he credits the coaching veteran with being the original architect of the 3-3-5 defense.

As a player, Rothschiller was a standout safety for the Lobos and also served as a graduate assistant on the Lobos’ staff.

Sims was elevated to linebackers coach following the departure of John Papuchis to Missouri.

Assistant RBs coach added

FSU also has hired Shaun Shivers as the assistant running backs coach. Shivers, who spent this past season as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan, played running back at Auburn and Indiana.

Shivers, who hails from Fort Lauderdale, signed with Gus Malzahn in 2018 and played four years with the Tigers before spending his last season with the Hoosiers.

He will work under running backs coach Kam Martin, who also played for Malzahn at Auburn. Martin replaced David Johnson, who left to coach running backs at Arkansas.

