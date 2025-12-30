FSU safety Earl Little Jr. declares for NFL Draft
The Florida State football team likely will have an entirely new starting secondary in 2026 after safety Earl Little Jr. announced Tuesday he is entering the NFL Draft.
Little was Florida State’s leading tackler this past season. He racked up 76 tackles, forced two fumbles and intercepted four passes.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Deuce Knight
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 2
Kewan Lacy
Updates his status for CFP
- 3
Chip Kelly
Back in the Big Ten
- 4Hot
Clemson coaching shake up
Two coaches out
- 5Trending
Transfer Portal Intel
Sam Leavitt, Caleb Hawkins scoop
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Starting cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls and safeties Edwin Joseph and Ashlynd Barker earlier announced they were entering the transfer portal. And starting corner Jerry Wilson has graduated.
The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2 this cycle, and it will remain open for 15 days.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Football coverage!
Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.
Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.
- Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.
- Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.
- 10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.
- Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.
- So much more!
SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today
Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.