FSU safety Earl Little Jr. declares for NFL Draft

The Florida State football team likely will have an entirely new starting secondary in 2026 after safety Earl Little Jr. announced Tuesday he is entering the NFL Draft.

Little was Florida State’s leading tackler this past season. He racked up 76 tackles, forced two fumbles and intercepted four passes.

Starting cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls and safeties Edwin Joseph and Ashlynd Barker earlier announced they were entering the transfer portal. And starting corner Jerry Wilson has graduated.

FSU DB Earl Little declares for the NFL Draft.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2 this cycle, and it will remain open for 15 days.

