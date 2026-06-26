FSU Softball announces signings of two key transfers

The Florida State softball team has announced the signing of two highly acclaimed transfers, who should bolster the Seminoles’ lineup in 2027.

On Friday, Florida State announced the signing of Ella Dodge, a transfer from Tennessee. One day earlier, the Seminoles announced the addition of former Stetson star Nicole Edmiaston.

Here are the releases from Florida State on both signings:

NICOLE EDMIASTON

Edmiaston put together the greatest offensive season in Stetson softball history this past season. The junior posted a batting average of .453 with a .561 on-base percentage and a .900 slugging percentage which were all Stetson school records. Edmiaston also hit a school record 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 57 games for the Hatters. Edmiaston ranked top 20 in the country in batting average, home runs, RBI, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Edmiaston recorded a hit in 46 out of the 57 games for Stetson this year.

Edmiaston earned First Team NFCA All-Region honors and was a First Team All-ASUN selection. She was ranked No. 49 in Softball America’s Top 100 players at the end of the 2026 season. Edmiaston earned National Player of the Week honors from the NFCA and Softball America on March 17 after going 9-for-13 with three home runs and 11 RBI in a series against North Florida.

Prior to Stetson, Edmiaston spent two seasons at Florida Southwestern where she hit .383 with three homers and 73 RBI. A Freeburg, Illinois, native, Edmiaston was a First Team All-State selection and hit .636 with 13 homers and 73 RBI in her final season.

Edmiaston will major in political science and was a CSC Academic All-District honoree this past season.

What They’re Saying: “Nicole brings a lot of home run power and a plus .400 batting average to our lineup. She has gotten better every year throughout her college career. She elevated her game through multiple levels, and we have no doubt that her game will transition well into the Power Four level. She is a reliable first baseman and a pure hitter to all fields and will be a fantastic addition to Team 44.” – Florida State assistant coach Travis Wilson

ELLA DODGE



Dodge played two seasons at Tennessee after redshirting her freshman season in 2024. Dodge helped the Lady Vols to two National Semifinal appearances at the Women’s College World Series in 2025 and 2026. The infielder from Bradenton, Florida, started 110 games in two seasons in Knoxville including starting all 61 games in the 2026 season.

The newest Florida State Seminole hit .265 with 18 home runs and 61 RBI in two seasons, but her production saw a nice jump in the 2026 season. Dodge hit 11 home runs and drove in a team-leading 46 runs in her redshirt sophomore campaign. Dodge was also a threat on the base pasts as she stole 11 bases on 13 attempts which was second on the team.



Dodge has also been very reliable in the infield as she posted a .967 fielding percentage in 304 attempts. Dodge primarily played second base for the Lady Vols but also saw time at third base and in the outfield.



Dodge attended Lakewood Ranch High School and was ranked a top 100 player in the 2024 class by Extra Innings Softball. Dodge is the youngest of six children and is the daughter of Shannon and Robert Dodge. Her mom, Shannon, played softball at USF from 1997-99.



In the classroom, Dodge has maintained a 3.75 GPA in her college career and will continue her studies in human development and family sciences.



What They’re Saying: “Ella is an excellent addition to our infield with her ability to play multiple positions. She has left-handed power with the ability to drive in runs in the middle of the order. With two years of Women’s College World Series experience, we expect Ella to bring a veteran presence to our locker room. Ella is a high-energy player with a team first mentality and is a perfect fit for our program.” – Travis Wilson

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