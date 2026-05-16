FSU Softball bounces back with 11-0 romp, gets rematch with Stetson

In the moments after her ninth-ranked FSU softball team was stunned in the opening round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Friday, head coach Lonni Alameda explained there was no need to overreact to the loss.

While the Seminoles didn’t play their best, they certainly didn’t play poorly. And she felt it was just a matter of everything going right for No. 4 seed Stetson and too many things going wrong for the top-seeded Seminoles.

“They hit some balls where we weren’t. We hit some balls where they were at,” Alameda said. “It’s a chance and opportunity for us to dig deep into what we’ve done all season and bounce back and trust our training and getting after it.”

Alameda’s FSU team did just that in their first elimination game Saturday afternoon. Facing Jacksonville State, which dropped a 2-1 decision against UCF in extra innings Friday, the Seminoles blew things open with a pair of four-run innings and cruised to a 11-0 victory.

Jacksonville State was eliminated by the loss, while Florida State will move on to face Stetson again in another elimination game. The winner of that game will move on to face UCF in the championship round.

The Knights defeated Stetson, 10-1, in the earlier game on Saturday.

FSU’s bats, which were mostly quiet in a regional-opening, 8-3 loss to Stetson, came out firing against Jacksonville State.

Shortstop Isa Torres went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs. Third baseman Jaysoni Beachum went 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. The Seminoles also got multiple hits from second baseman Makenna Sturgis (3-for-3), first baseman Hayley Griggs (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs) and designated player Shelby McKenzie (2-for-3).

Kennedy Harp also homered for the ‘Noles.

And the pitching duo of Jazzy Francik and Makenna Reid dominated the Jacksonville State lineup. They combined to allow four hits and no runs in the five-inning game, which was shortened due to the run rule.

After a brief break, FSU now will face Stetson again at 5 p.m. for a chance to advance to the championship round. The winner of that game will have to beat UCF twice on Sunday, while the Knights need just one more win to move on to the Super Regionals.

“We just can’t press,” Alameda said of her team’s desired mindset for the elimination bracket. “So, our back’s against the wall. It is what it is. But we just can’t press. We’ve really got to enjoy the moments and and let people do what they do.”

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