FSU Softball clinches 19th ACC regular-season title with shutout of Boston College

Courtesy of FSU Sports Information

BRIGHTON — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (46-8, 21-3) clinched its 19th ACC Regular Season Championship on Sunday evening with an 8-0 win over Boston College (13-38, 3-21). FSU has now won an NCAA-leading 38 combined ACC Championships.

The Noles will be the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament next week in Charlottesville, Va. FSU will play either Georgia Tech or Notre Dame at 11 a.m. on Thursday on the ACC Network.

The Noles started off with three runs in the first inning and never looked back. Jaysoni Beachum doubled to left field to get the offense going. Anna Hinde singled through the right side to score Beachum to give the Noles the early lead. Kennedy Harp and Shelby McKenzie hit back-to-back singles to put the Noles up 3-0 after one.

An Isa Torres single and a walk from Beachum set the stage for Ashtyn Danley, who delivered with a single to score Torres to make it 4-0. Hinde added another RBI on a sac fly to increase the FSU lead to 5-0.

A couple of walks, a wild pitch and a sac fly from Danley gave the Noles another run in the fourth. Three more walks allowed the Noles to add one more run to go up 7-0 after four. Beachum and Torres hit back-to-back singles, and Danley added her third RBI on a fielder’s choice to make it 8-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Bella Dimitrijević got the start for FSU in the circle and threw two hitless innings for the Noles. Jazzy Francik came in for the final five innings to earn her 20th win of the season. Francik allowed just two hits and struck out three.

The Noles outscored Boston College 26-0 over the course of the three games and allowed just five hits over the three games.

Of Note

*FSU’s 38 combined ACC Championships (19 regular season, 19 tournament) is the most of any program.

*No other ACC team has more than four ACC Regular Season Championships.

*FSU outscored Boston College 26-0 and allowed just five hits in the three games.

*It is the first time since April 2-3, 2021, vs. Notre Dame that FSU has shut out an ACC opponent three-consecutive times.

*Jazzy Francik earned her 20th win of the season on Sunday. Francik is the first Seminole pitcher since Kathryn Sandercock in 2023 to record 20 or more wins in a season.

*Jaysoni Beachum went 3-for-3 and has now reached base safely in 42 consecutive games, which is tied with Jessica van der Linden for the third-longest streak in FSU history and the longest streak since 2014.

*Beachum tied her season high with three hits.

*Isa Torres has 86 hits now this season, which ranks sixth in a single season in FSU history and is just 14 hits away from breaking the school record.

*Torres has scored 69 times this season, which is tied for the sixth-most in FSU history

*FSU improved to 51-4 all-time against Boston College.

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