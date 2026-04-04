FSU Softball rallies for 8-4 win, pushes nation-leading streak to 24 straight

Florida State Sports Information Release

The No. 10 Florida State softball team (35-4, 12-0) completed the sweep of Notre Dame (16-21, 5-10) with an 8-4 win on Saturday at JoAnne Graf Field, extending its NCAA-leading winning streak to 24 games.

The Fighting Irish scored first, establishing a 4-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI double and a three-run homer. The Noles responded in the bottom of the inning with hits by Kennedy Harp and Bella Ruggiero but left the inning scoreless.

The Noles offense came alive in the third as Isa Torres walked and reached third on a throwing error following a hit by Marin Heller. After Heller stole second, Ashtyn Danley drove Torres home on a hard-hit infield single. Danley stole second, and both she and Heller scored on another single by Anna Hinde to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 4-3.

Torres walked again in the fourth and stole second before scoring on a deep triple by Jaysoni Beachum to tie the game. Florida State took its first lead of the day in the fifth as Danley doubled on a shot down the left field line and scored on a double by Harp.

After Beachum and Heller singled in the sixth, they plated two more runs for the Noles on a single by Hinde. After Makenna Sturgis doubled to move Hinde to third, Hinde scored on a single by Harp.

Five Florida State batters recorded multiple hits to contribute to the team’s 13 hit total, with Harp recording three hits in four plate appearances. Defensively, the Noles recorded double plays in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and only allowed two hits after Notre Dame’s second inning home run.

Bella Dimitrijevic got the start for the Noles, pitching 2.1 innings with five hits and four earned runs allowed. Jazzy Francik relieved Dimitrijevic in the third, pitching 2.2 innings with two strikeouts and one hit to earn the win and improve to 14-1 on the season. Danley closed out the game, striking out one batter and earning her second save of the season.

The Seminoles will be back in action on the road at Santa Clara on Wednesday. The game will air on ESPN+ at 9 p.m.

Of Note

* Anna Hinde went 2-for-4 today with a career-high four RBI.

* Kennedy Harp tied her season high with three hits today in a 3-for-4 showing.

* Ashtyn Danley went 2-for-4 today with a RBI and ended her week going 6-for-10 in the series against the Fighting Irish.

* Danley has also been superb in the circle as she has allowed just one earned run in her last 13.2 innings. * Danley pitched two innings today and did not allow a hit to earn her second save of the season.

* Jaysoni Beachum went 2-for-4 today with a RBI and has now reached base safely in 26 consecutive games.

* FSU improved to 12-0 in ACC play and is the only power four team in the country to be undefeated in conference play.

* FSU has won 24 consecutive games which is the longest active streak in the NCAA. The winning streak is also tied for the fifth-longest streak in program history and the program’s longest streak since 2018.

* FSU has won the last 19 meetings against Notre Dame and improved to 33-7 all-time against the Irish

* FSU is 30-3 in its last 33 ACC regular season games.

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