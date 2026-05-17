FSU Softball tops UCF, 2-1, sets up winner-takes-all championship game

One more win. That’s all the Florida State softball team needs to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

After being upset by Stetson in the opening game of the Tallahassee Regional on Friday, Florida State has had to work its way back into position to win its home regional, and the Seminoles have done just that.

First, they beat Jacksonville State in an elimination game early Saturday afternoon, then they eliminated Stetson later that day to advance to the championship round.

On Sunday afternoon, Florida State won its first game against UCF, 2-1, behind the pitching of Jazzy Francik and a pair of home runs from Anna Hinde and Hayley Griggs.

Francik pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits and one run. Junior Ashtyn Danley then came on in relief and closed the game by recording the final two outs.

After a brief break, the Seminoles now will face UCF in a winner-takes-all championship game. The winner of the Tallahassee Regional will advance to face the winner of the UCLA Regional next week.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete coverage.

Jazzy Francik delivers a pitch SUnday against UCF. (Courtesy of Florida State Athletics)

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