FSU Softball's 25-game win streak snapped; Baseball falls again at Georgia Tech

FSU Sports Information Release:

The No. 9 Florida State softball team (36-5, 12-1) fell to Stanford (24-12, 10-6), 9-8, on Friday night at the Stanford Softball Stadium. The loss snapped the Seminoles’ nation-leading 25-game win streak.

After the Cardinal put two runs in the bottom of the first off Ashtyn Danley, Danley responded in a big way with a solo home run to lead off the second inning to put the Noles within one.

The two starting pitchers shined for the next four innings that included a 39-minute rain delay. FSU used some two-out magic in the top of the sixth as Anna Hinde hit a two-out double, and Kennedy Harp singled to bring home the pinch runner Madi Frey.

Stanford responded with a three-run home run to take the lead into the seventh inning.

The Noles were not done yet as they rallied for six runs on four hits to take an 8-5 lead. Hayley Griggs got the rally going with a leadoff double, Jaysoni Beachum and Isa Torres drew back-to-back walks, and Marin Heller was hit by a pitch to bring the Noles within two. Danley came through in the clutch again with a bases-clearing double to give the Noles the lead. Angelee Bueno came home on a wild pitch, and Bella Ruggiero picked up a RBI single to put the Noles up 8-5.

Stanford was able to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh and prevailed with a walk-off grand slam.

Game two of the series is set for 10 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

FSU Baseball drops Game 2 at Georgia Tech

The No. 5 Florida State baseball team lost at No. 3 Georgia Tech 8-3 in the second game of the three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta.

The Seminoles (24-10, 9-5 ACC) suffer their first series loss of the season after opening the year with seven series victories, four consecutive in ACC play and three in the non-conference. Four of FSU’s five conference series have come against teams ranked in the top 12 nationally, punctuated by this weekend’s top-five matchup. The Yellow Jackets (29-5, 14-3 ACC) extended their win streak to 10 in a row with Friday’s win.

This series paired the top two teams in the ACC standings going into the weekend at a sold-out and lively Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium

Freshman right fielder John Stuetzer hit two home runs, the fourth player to hit multiple homers in a game this season, a feat the team has achieved five times. Stuetzer led the Seminoles with a career-high-tying three hits, two RBI and two runs scored. The long ball was Stuetzer’s third of the season and second in ACC play.

Redshirt senior first baseman Eli Putnman also homered, his fifth of 2026 and fourth in league contests.

FSU junior left-handed starter Trey Beard (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season. In 4.2 innings, he allowed four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

FSU scored three runs on seven hits with one error and six runners left on base. GT, which entered the weekend as one of the nation’s best offense averaging nearly 12 runs per game, scored eight runs on 12 hits with no errors and 10 stranded.

Florida State took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Stuetzer’s leadoff home run. His first of the day to right-center was the fifth consecutive game with a homer for the Seminoles.

Beard, who struck out two in a 10-pitch first inning, got a strikeout to end the second and leave one runner on.

Georgia Tech scored four runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. With two outs, a single brought in the first two runs, followed by a two-run double. FSU put two on in the fourth, but a fielder’s choice groundout ended the scoring threat. Beard followed with a 1-2-3 bottom half.

Junior right-hander Brodie Purcell relieved Beard with two on and two outs in the fifth and got an inning-ending strikeout to keep it a 4-1 game. Purcell stranded two in the sixth.

Putnam led off the seventh with a home run to right-center field to make it 4-2. Purcell then retired the side in the bottom of the frame. In the eighth, the Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 8-2 with four runs on three hits with an error. Back-to-back two-RBI singles scored the runs.

Stuetzer led off the ninth with his second home run of the day to make it 8-3. A one-out walk put a runner on, but a strikeout ended the game and FSU’s comeback attempt.

Saturday’s series finale is set for a 3 p.m. first pitch and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra

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