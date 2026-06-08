FSU star Isa Torres, the ACC Player of the Year, to enter transfer portal

One of the best players in school history, who starred for the last three years for the Florida State softball team, is entering the transfer portal.

All-American shortstop Isa Torres, who was named the ACC and DI National Player of the Year after a record-setting junior season in 2026, has announced she intends to transfer to another school for her senior year. She posted the announcement on social media Monday morning.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Torres said in her post. “After a great deal of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and pursue the next chapter of my softball journey. Florida State has given me more than I could ever put into words. …

“This decision is not about leaving something behind. It is about pursuing a new opportunity and embracing a new challenge. My respect, appreciation, and love for Florida State remain unchanged.”

Torres broke the school record with a .530 batting average this past season, which included an NCAA-record 19 consecutive hits. She led the Seminoles in hits (98), runs (78), home runs (16), doubles (21), triples (7), slugging percentage (.978) and on-base percentage (.591).

She was also awarded the prestigious Rawlings Gold Glove award after not committing a single error in the regular season for the Seminoles, who finished with a 52-10 record overall.

But, as has been the case in each of Torres’ three seasons at FSU, the season ended up short of the Women’s College World Series.

And perhaps the allure of having a better chance to make the biggest stage of the sport is what drove the fan favorite to enter the portal. Or perhaps it was a whole lot of money.

Torres, who inked an NIL deal with Nike during the season, is clearly the most decorated player to enter the portal in this cycle and could likely fetch a very lucrative deal in her final season of college athletics.

Torres is from Texas. In fact, she grew up 30 minutes from the University of Texas, which won its second straight national championship this past weekend.

Torres was also committed to Texas A&M for much of her prep career before decommitting when her older sister left the program.

And Texas Tech, which has finished as the national championship runner-up the last two seasons, has proven to be quite willing to pay big money to softball transfers.

So, in her home state alone, there figures to be many potential suitors for Torres’ services.

And of course there’s always a possibility — though it might seem unlikely — that the fan favorite and all-time Seminole great decides to stay in Tallahassee for her senior season after all.

As for now, she joins fellow three-year starter Jasoni Beachum as the two most high-profile portal departures in Florida State history.

In her statement, Torres expressed appreciation to head coach Lonni Alameda, the Florida State coaches and players, and finally to the fan base.

“To our fans — thank you for supporting me through every high and low and for welcoming me and my family with open arms,” Torres continued in her post. “Your passion and belief in this program are special, and I will always cherish the support you gave me during my time at Florida State.”

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.