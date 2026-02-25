FSU TV ratings hold strong; Seminoles to receive much larger ACC payouts per new deal

While the results on the field have not been anywhere close to what Florida State fans expect, the Seminoles still are racking up massive viewers on television.

And thanks to the ACC’s new revenue distribution model, where schools are rewarded for higher television ratings, FSU expects to generate tens of millions of additional dollars in the coming years.

During his presentation to the Florida State Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Athletics Director Michael Alford said FSU drew the second-most viewers in the ACC this past season at 29.7 million. That was despite posting a 5-7 record overall and a second straight losing season.

“It just confirms consistently our brand across the country,” Alford said.

Over the next six years, Alford said, Florida State will generate an average of $11.8 million more each year from television revenue than it would have if the ACC still split those dollars equally. The Atlantic Coast Conference changed its revenue distribution this past year following lawsuits from FSU and Clemson.

While the numbers for this current year are not finalized because college basketball factors into the equation, Alford said the Seminoles are projected to bring in the largest media distribution of any school in the ACC at $44.9 million. The average payout for schools in the conference will be slightly less than $35 million.

Other Notes:

* When it comes to expenses, Alford said Florida State ranked in the top 10 nationally in spending on football over the most recent three-year window. The Seminoles spent an average of $68.8 million per year, which ranked second in the ACC and eighth nationally.

* Regarding ticket sales, Alford said Florida State sold 31,461 season tickets for football last season. Despite raises in ticket prices related to stadium renovations, he said that total was larger than three of the last four seasons. It represented 82 percent of the season ticket capacity.

