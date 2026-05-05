FSU women's hoops coach Brooke Wyckoff shares insights into new-look roster, staff

After starting her Florida State head coaching career with three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and three 20-win seasons, Brooke Wyckoff experienced a very disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

The Seminoles lost All-America guard Ta’Niya Latson to South Carolina leading up to that season, and they experienced other adversity as well en route to a 10-21 record and a 14th-place finish in the ACC.

On Monday, Wyckoff sat down with Warchant and other reporters to explain how she plans to get Florida State back on track with an overhauled roster and a retooled coaching staff.

“Obviously, our standard here with Florida State Women’s Basketball is to be an NCAA Tournament program,” Wyckoff said. “And since the end of last season, we have been working really, really hard as a staff to move towards that again in this coming season.”

Wyckoff said the Seminoles are bringing back five players from this past year’s team, including leading scorer Sole’ Williams, who averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a junior. Williams briefly entered the transfer portal but ultimately decided to finish her career at FSU.

“Sole’ is a great player, and so she knew that there were a lot of opportunities out there for her that she wanted to explore,” Wyckoff said. “And so we never are upset with anybody for wanting to do that. That’s the reality. … At the end of the day, her heart was with FSU. So we were really, really happy to be able to retain her, having given her the opportunity to look elsewhere.”

Those returning players will be joined by a recruiting class that features five freshmen — a group that is ranked in the top 15 in the country. And perhaps more importantly, Wyckoff has signed six transfers, which will give Florida State its deepest roster in years.

“That roster is, as I said, deep. We’re experienced,” Wyckoff said. “Lots of talent, and I think we really filled in some areas of of need going into next season that will really help us win some games.”

One huge area Wyckoff wanted to address this off-season was adding size in the paint, and she believes Florida State has done that. It starts with the addition of Vanderbilt transfer Aga Makurat, who has played three seasons in the Southeastern Conference.

“She’s 6-3, but her skill set is that of more even of a guard,” Wyckoff said. “She can shoot the 3 really, really well. She handles the ball, and she can play defense. She’s a versatile defender.”

Florida State also landed 6-3 Alabama transfer Joy Egbuna, who played in 17 games last season as a freshman on a Crimson Tide team that made the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re really excited for the size she brings and just her ability to get up and down the floor and rebound,” Wyckoff said. “She’s an excellent offensive rebounder.”

At the wing, Florida State landed Savannah Henderson, a redshirt senior who was a part-time starter for a Georgia team that also made the NCAA Tournament.

“Experience, 3-point shooting, size,” Wyckoff said of the 6-3 veteran. “She brings another just competitive edge to our roster.”

In the backcourt, Florida State brings in Campbell transfer Jasmine Nivar, who averaged 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds as a freshman.

“She was the CAA conference freshman of the year this year and just had a phenomenal season,” Wyckoff said, noting that Nivar is the younger sister of former North Carolina star Indya Nivar, who is now in the WNBA. “So Jasmine’s very familiar with the ACC and the level of competition just from watching her sister, and she is ready for that.”

The final new transfer for the Seminoles is Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, who is a graduate transfer from Marshall and averaged 20 points per game during the postseason in leading her team to the WNIT championship. She earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors this past season and previously played at VCU.

“Another dynamic guard who is athletic, fast, can score at the rim, can bring the ball up,” Wyckoff said. “She shoots the 3 [and] she’s another experienced player. She’ll be going into her fifth year playing college basketball and has won in the postseason.”

Florida State also added UConn transfer Ice Brady, but she will be rehabilitating an injury this upcoming season and will take a medical redshirt.

Wyckoff also has added a familiar face to the FSU coaching staff. Ronald Hughey, who is known for his recruiting skills and defensive coaching, has returned to the Seminoles after most recently working at Virginia. Hughey was on Sue Semrau’s staff from 2012-14 before before becoming head coach at Houston.

Here is more from Wyckoff on her 2026-27 roster and changes to her program:

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