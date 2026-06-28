FSU WR Duce Robinson racks up preseason honors; Several 'Noles make Athlon All-ACC teams

After a breakout junior season, Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson is entering this fall as one of the highest-profile players in all of college football.

When Athlon unveiled its preseason All-America team this week, Robinson was one of four wide receivers to make the first-team offense. The others were Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State, Cam Coleman from Texas, and Malachi Toney from Miami.

Robinson, a 6-foot-6, 230-pounder, exceeded all expectations in 2025 after transferring from Southern Cal to Florida State. In his first two years combined at USC, Robinson caught a total of 39 passes for 747 yards; he surpassed those totals in one season with the Seminoles.

Robinson led FSU with 56 catches for 1,081 yards last fall. He also hauled in six touchdown receptions after recording a total of seven in two years with the Trojans.

Not surprisingly, Robinson also earned preseason first-team All-ACC honors from Athlon. He was the only Florida State player to receive first-team honors on either side of the ball.

Several Seminoles were recognized on the lower-tiered All-ACC teams.

Defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, linebacker Chris Jones and cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls each received second-team All-ACC honors from Athlon. Desir led Florida State last season with 6.5 sacks, while Jones racked up 134 tackles at Southern Miss, and Rawls played at a very high level in 2025 but was limited to seven games of action due to injuries.

Two Florida State playmakers on offense were named to Athlon’s All-ACC fourth team — running back Ousmane Kromah and wide receiver Micahi Danzy. Defensive lineman Daniel Lyons also was recognized on the fourth team.

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