FSU WR Duce Robinson to host Pickleball Classic to benefit Special Olympics

A regular participant in community outreach events, Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson was honored with the Seminoles’ Bill McGrotha Award for his humanitarian efforts following the 2025 season.

The 2026 season won’t begin for nearly two months, but Robinson already is on his way to earning the honor again.

The preseason All-American announced on social media this week that he is hosting a charity pickleball tournament later this month to benefit the Special Olympics.

The Duce Robinson Charity Pickleball Classic is scheduled for July 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Pickle Pad — an indoor pickleball and gaming facility — on North Monroe Street.

According to the promotional graphic posted by the Florida State star, there are a variety of fundraising options, starting as low as $150 for people who want to attend the event but not play pickleball. There are 50 of those general admission tickets available, and they include free food and drinks and a signed 8X10 photo of Robinson.

There will be four VIP teams available at a price of $1,500 apiece. Those packages will come with 10 tickets for the event, 90 minutes of court time, unlimited games, free food and drinks, and 10 signed 8X10 photos of Robinson.

Four Celebrity Teams will be available for purchase for $2,500 apiece. Those packages include everything in the VIP team packages, plus one celebrity will play on each team.

There also is a Title Sponsorship available for $10,000. That comes with naming rights to the event, 90 minutes of court time with two celebrity players, 20 tickets to the event, and 20 signed 8X10 photos of the Florida State receiver.

According to Robinson’s post on Instagram, “all proceeds will be going to benefit the Special Olympics of Florida.”

For more information, contact David Ben-Zaken at 954-592-8373 or [email protected].

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