FSU WR Jayvan Boggs announces return; DT Kevin Wynn expected to hit portal

The NCAA transfer portal window will be open for nearly another week, and FSU fans will apparently have to keep their heads on a swivel until it closes.

On a day when the Seminoles landed three commitments from transfers during their respective visits to campus, the biggest news Saturday involved players who were on FSU’s roster in 2025.

First, word broke Saturday evening that freshman defensive tackle Kevin Wynn is planning to enter the transfer portal. Wynn was one of the top recruits in FSU’s 2025 signing class but only played in four games due to a preseason injury, which meant he was able to preserve his redshirt.

The four-star defensive lineman finished his first year of college football with one tackle and one pass breakup.

Shortly after that dose of bad news, FSU wide receiver Jayvan Boggs announced that he is taking his name out of the transfer portal and returning to the Seminoles. Boggs caught nine passes for 103 yards and one touchdown during his freshman campaign.

The Cocoa native started four games, played in four others and missed four due to injury.

By returning to FSU in 2026, Boggs will team with Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy to give the Seminoles the return of three of their top four wideouts from last fall.

The transfer portal opened on Jan. 2 and will be open until Jan. 16.

Also on Saturday, FSU landed commitments from former Stephen F. Austin offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu, former Illinois State safety CJ Richard and junior college linebacker transfer Chris Thomas from Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Thomas recorded 27 tackles with four tackles for loss and a sack as a freshman, then racked up 39 tackles with 8.5 TFLs and two sacks in 2025 before going down with a torn ACL. He was on crutches during his FSU visit, and it’s unknown if he will be able to help during the ’26 season. He has three years to play two.

