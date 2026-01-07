FSU WR Lawayne McCoy becomes latest starter headed to transfer portal

Sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy, who was FSU’s third-leading receiver this past season, is the latest Seminole starter entering the transfer portal. His agent confirmed the news Tuesday evening to On3.

McCoy joins safety Earl Little, who decided to do the same on Tuesday after originally announcing he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

McCoy caught 27 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. As a freshman in 2024, the Miami native caught six passes for 52 yards while battling through injuries.

Little was FSU’s leading tackler this past season. He racked up 76 tackles, forced two fumbles and intercepted four passes.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2 this cycle, and it will remain open for 15 days.

A number of Florida State players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks. Here is an updated list of those decisions.

Florida State WR Lawayne McCoy celebrates a play against Miami last Saturday. (Melina Myers/Imagn Images)

