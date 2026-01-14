FSU WR legend Peter Warrick tabbed for College Football Hall of Fame

Release from FSU:

Florida State All-America wide receiver Peter Warrick will join the College Football Hall of Fame in December after being selected for induction Wednesday by the National Football Foundation. Warrick will be FSU’s 12th Hall of Fame inductee.

Warrick played at Florida State from 1996-99 after redshirting in 1995. A two-time consensus All-American during his career, Warrick still holds the FSU record with 32 career receiving touchdowns.

His 3,517 career receiving yards were the most in ACC history and ranked second on FSU’s all-time list, and Warrick also ranked second in program history with 207 receptions, 15 100-yard receiving games and an average of 4.81 receptions per game. The Bradenton, Florida, native was inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010, had his jersey retired by FSU in 2018 and was a member of the ACC’s 50th Anniversary Team in 2002.

One of the most electrifying players in college football history, Warrick helped lead the Seminoles to a 45-4 record and the 1999 national championship in his FSU career. He was named MVP of the national title game, a 46-29 victory over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl, after catching six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on a 59-yard punt return. His performance helped the 1999 team become the only team in college football history to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Warrick joins his former head coach Bobby Bowden (inducted in 2006) and teammate Warrick Dunn (2024) in the College Football Hall of Fame. FSU’s other inductees include Marvin Jones (2022), Terrell Buckley (2019), Derrick Brooks (2016), Deion Sanders (2011), Ron Simmons (2009), Charlie Ward (2006), head coach Darrell Mudra (2000), Fred Biletnikoff (1991) and Ron Sellers (1988).

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, players must have received first-team All-America recognition, be 10 years removed from their final college football season and have completed their professional football career. The evaluation also includes candidates’ records as a citizen and academic honors.

The 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held December 8, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The NFF will recognize Warrick during a game at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2026.

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Get 50 percent off of a Warchant subscription today!

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.