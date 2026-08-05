FSU's Kennedy teams with sports exec to launch Athlete Driven Media

FSU defensive end Rylan Kennedy, who transferred in this offseason from Texas A&M, is tackling a new business venture in the media space.

Kennedy and sports agent/entrepreneur Andrew “Ace” Thomas of Goal Line Football have teamed up to launch what they describe as an, “athlete-owned sports and culture platform.”

The entity is called Athlete Driven Media, and according to a release, it will be, “a next-generation sports and culture platform where athletes don’t just create content — they own the platform, shape the conversation, and build businesses beyond the game.”

Here is more from their press release:

“Launching in August 2026, Athlete Driven Media is an athlete-owned media company dedicated to authentic storytelling, business education, behind-the-scenes access, and culture-first programming.

“This isn’t about highlight reels,” the FSU defensive end said. “People already know what we do on Saturdays. We want them to understand who we are the other six days of the week. Athlete Driven Media gives athletes the opportunity to own their story instead of letting someone else tell it.” …

“Athlete Driven Media isn’t just another media company,” Thomas said. “It’s an ownership platform. Every interview, every story, and every partnership is designed to help athletes build something they actually own. For too long, athletes have generated billions of dollars for everyone else while owning very little themselves. We’re changing that by giving them a platform to tell their stories, build their brands, learn business, and create opportunities that last long after the final whistle.”

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

Andrew “Ace” Thomas is an entrepreneur and sports executive with nearly two decades of experience building businesses across sports, entertainment, and consumer brands. His mission is to equip athletes with business knowledge, contract literacy, and ownership opportunities.

Rylan Kennedy represents the next generation of athlete-entrepreneurs, building both on the field and in business through his clothing brand and Athlete Driven Media.

“Five years from now, we don’t just want to be another media company,” Thomas said. “We want to become the platform every athlete trusts to build their brand, understand their business, and prepare for life beyond the game. This is the beginning of an ecosystem.”