FSU's Lajae Jones selected in Round 2 by NBA's Golden State Warriors

Just over a year ago, Lajae Jones became the second commitment of the Luke Loucks era at Florida State.

On Wednesday night, he became Loucks’ first player selected in the NBA Draft.

The Golden State Warriors took Jones in the second round of the 2026 draft with the 54th pick overall. The pick comes after Jones enjoyed a career year with the Seminoles.

After averaging 10.8 points as a junior at St. Bonaventure, the 6-foot, 7-inch Jones averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds this past season at Florida State.

In his final two games at the ACC Tournament, against Cal and No. 1 Duke, Jones averaged 21.5 points and 5.5 rebounds to earn second-team All-ACC Tournament honors.

He scored a career-high 36 points, including 10 3-pointers, in an early season win against Georgia Southern. He also set a career high in rebounding with 13 against Virginia.

The selection sends Jones to a Warriors organization where Loucks worked as an assistant from 2016-21.

Former Florida State forward Baba Miller, who finished his college career at Cincinnati, also was selected in the second round Wednesday by the Los Angeles Clippers. He was taken with the 36th pick in the draft.

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