FSU's Mendes, Abraham dominate Duke lineup in 3-1 series-opening victory

Wes Mendes was terrific once again, John Abraham did his thing in relief, and the Florida State offense did just enough to come away with a 3-1 victory over Duke on Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Seminoles are now 20-5 on the season and 6-1 in the ACC.

And they got there in large part to the two aforementioned pitchers. Especially Mendes, who continues to look every bit like a Friday night ace.

The junior left-hander gave up four hits and no runs in 6 2/3 innings of work. He struck out 12 and walked just one.

Abraham gave up back-to-back doubles in the top of the eighth inning for Duke’s only run, but he then struck out the next batter and induced a rare 5-3-5 double play to end the threat. Third baseman Will Bavaro fielded a ground ball, threw the batter out at first, then took a return throw from first baseman Myles Bailey to put the tag on the Duke baserunner for the final out.

Florida State freshman John Stuetzer also made a terrific play in the field on Friday night when he fooled a Duke baserunner by pretending to be camped under a fly ball to right field. Stuetzer then played the ball perfectly off the screen and unleashed a rocket throw to second base for the force out.

The Florida State offense struggled for most of the night, however. The Seminoles recorded just four hits and struck out 15 times.

But they finally broke through in the sixth inning against Duke starter Aiden Weaver. Bailey led off the inning with a double off the screen, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a Kelvyn Paulino RBI single.

Chase Williams then drove in Paulino with a single up the middle.

The Seminoles’ only other run came in the bottom of the eighth thanks to two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch. But that was more than enough as Florida State picked up another pivotal conference win.

Florida State ace Wes Mendes delivers a pitch Friday night against Duke. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

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