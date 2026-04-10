Game-ending double play stops 9th-inning FSU rally in 4-3 loss at No. 3 Georgia Tech

It came down to the final play. The final swing. And in the end, the No. 5 Florida State baseball team came up a few feet short against the No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Thursday night.

With John Stuetzer on second base and Chase Williams on third, and one out in the top of the ninth, the Seminoles trailed 4-3. Cal Fisher hit a one-hopper back to Georgia Tech pitcher Mason Patel, who looked at Williams momentarily before throwing to first.

When Patel threw the ball, Williams took off for home to try to tie the game, but he was nabbed at the plate for the final out of the game and the Seminoles fell 4-3 in Game 1.

Florida State is now 24-9 on the season and 9-4 in the ACC. Georgia Tech improves to 28-5 and 13-3.

And while the game ended on a sour note, it started plenty sweet for the Seminoles, who took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second on Fisher’s second homer of the season. It would’ve been a three-run homer if not for Williams getting caught stealing earlier in the inning when he over-slid second base.

Georgia Tech answered with a solo homer in the bottom of that inning, and Florida State’s 3-1 lead lasted until the sixth inning.

Starter Wes Mendes was dominant for over five innings, striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings of work. But after allowing back-to-back singles with one out, he was replaced by John Abraham, who has been one of the best relief pitchers in the country this season.

Abraham was called for a balk, gave up an infield single for one run, then wild-pitched another run in before Georgia Tech star Drew Burress drove in what amounted to the game-winning run with a pop-up to right that landed a little behind where a second baseman normally plays.

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, FSU second baseman Noah Sheffield was in the shift and playing on the other side of the base, which allowed the ball to drop in front of Stuetzer in right field.

Florida State went five straight innings, from the third to the seventh, without getting a hit. But the Seminoles appeared to have a great opportunity to tie things up when Brayden Dowd led off the eighth with a double to center.

Dowd advanced to third on a one-out groundout, but he was stranded there when Kelvyn Paulino’s drive to center field was caught right in front of the wall.

The Seminoles’ bullpen didn’t allow a run over the final two innings, but because of the double play to end the game, it wound up not mattering.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets play again on Friday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Florida State ace Wes Mendes delivers a pitch at Georgia Tech. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

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