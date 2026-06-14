Georgia Edge Jaxon Holly commits to FSU: 'We're going to bring this place back'

Florida State landed another Edge rusher for its 2027 recruiting class on Sunday as three-star Jaxon Holly chose the Seminoles over Auburn.

The Seminoles and Tigers were his top two contenders coming into his official visit to FSU this weekend. He took a trip to The Plains last week.

In an interview with Warchant, Holly said Florida State’s coaches did a great job of showing him how he could make an early impact with the ‘Noles.

“I think just the coaches loving me. They want me the most,” Holly said. “I could see myself here playing early, freshman year, so that’s going to be fun. I think we’re going to bring this place back to what it was.”

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Holly is the 63rd best Edge in the country and the 73rd-ranked prospect in Georgia.

Holly committed to the Seminoles following his official visit this weekend. He said he loved sharing the news with current FSU pass-rusher Rylan Kennedy, who hosted him on the visit.

“He was real hyped,” Holly said. “He was like, ‘Yep, you’re gonna love this place.'”

He is the second Edge rusher in the class, joining four-star Anthony Cavallaro, who has been committed to Florida State since January.

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