Georgia LB Olrick Johnson III commits to Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles continued their recent run of commitments by landing a pledge Thursday evening from three-star Kennesaw, Ga., linebacker Olrick Johnson III.

Johnson, who is coming off a very productive junior season which has led to a slew of new offers, announced his decision during the “Trench Mob” podcast on YouTube. His commitment comes less than a week after he took his official visit to Florida State.

“How I felt about it, it was a no-brainer,” Johnson said.

According to Rivals, he is the No. 120 linebacker in the country and the No. 148 prospect in the state of Georgia. He picked up a number of new offers this spring, including ones from FSU and several other Power Four programs.

Johnson pointed to his relationship with Florida State linebackers coach Ernie Sims as a big reason for his decision.

“Coach Sims, you know, he’s going to be my dad, my mentor in college,” the three-star prospect said. “He’s a great individual. He played at the highest level, played in the NFL, so he knows what it takes. He’s a great coach, I can tell. Ball coach. … I think he’s a great guy, great individual. Family man.”

Johnson, who has family connections in Tallahassee, also had high praise for FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

“Coach Norvell, he’s full of energy all the time …,” Johnson said. “I have full confidence in him and the staff.”

According to MaxPreps, Johnson racked up 100 tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as a junior at Kennesaw’s Harrison High.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder’s decision comes on the heels of the Seminoles landing commitments from four-star wide receiver Sean Green and four-star running back Jayden Miles.

FSU also picked up a commitment Thursday from 2028 athlete Chayse Brown.

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