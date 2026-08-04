Goodbye Redshirts! In a 5-for-5 world, we have new class descriptions

When the NCAA decided recently to give college athletes five years of eligibility to play five seasons, thereby removing the need to redshirt freshmen who could use time to develop, many of us were left with the same question:

How are we going to describe these players by class?

Now we know.

Florida State and other athletics departments across the NCAA have updated their rosters this week and essentially eliminated the redshirt distinctions.

So, a player like wide receiver Micahi Danzy, who previously was listed as a redshirt sophomore entering 2026, is now listed as a junior. Cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls, who was listed as a redshirt junior, now is listed as a senior.

That doesn’t mean his eligibility is exhausted after this season, however. If he returns in 2027, he will be listed as a “Fifth Year.” That is how veterans like Daniel Lyons, Ashton Daniels and Deante McCray are now described on the official depth chart.

So, redshirt senior is out … Fifth Year is in.

Now we know.

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