Hard-throwing FGCU pitcher Sebastian Lippman commits to FSU Baseball

The Florida State baseball team picked up its second pitching transfer of this cycle as former Florida Gulf Coast right-hander Sebastian Lippman announced Saturday that he has committed to the Seminoles.

Lippman pitched 40 innings in 21 appearances this season as a redshirt freshman at FGCU, and he posted a 3.38 ERA. He struck out 50 batters while walking 28.

The hard-throwing righty, whose fastball is reportedly clocked in the mid- to high 90s, did not see game action during his first year of college baseball at Georgia Tech. Coming out of high school in Plainview, N.Y., he was rated one of the nation’s top 250 prospects by Perfect Game.

The new Florida State commit has been sharp so far this summer in the prestigious Cape Cod League. In four appearances with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, he has thrown 11 innings and posted a 1.64 ERA. He has recorded 14 strikeouts with four walks.

While he throws from the right side, Lippman also is a left-handed hitter. He saw 16 at-bats this season and only one recorded one hit, but it was a big one — a home run at the University of Miami.

Lippman is Florida State’s sixth transfer commitment of this summer and the second pitcher, joining former UConn star Cayden Suchy. The Seminoles also picked up Indiana shortstop Cooper Malamazian, Georgia outfielder Ty Peeples, FAMU slugger Jackson McKenzie, and Pearl River Community College catcher Coy Clements.

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