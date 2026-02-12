Highly productive RB Ty Keys locks in official visit with FSU

Florida State will be getting an official visit from a highly touted Mississippi prospect, as four-star running back Ty Keys has locked in a return trip to FSU this summer, sources close to the recruitment tell Warchant.

Keys will be at Florida State for the June 5 official visit weekend. He has also set visits to both Mississippi State and Miami. Ole Miss and Alabama are fighting to get on the schedule as well.

According to MaxPreps, Keys rushed for 3,285 yards on 301 carries during his junior season with 45 touchdowns.

Ole Miss is a big competitor to watch here as Zach Berry of OMSpirit.com reported Tuesday that a source told him they, “wouldn’t be shocked if Keys committed to the Rebels sooner rather than later.”

Florida State might have something to say about that. Keys was at FSU for a Junior Day in January, and on a scale from 1-10, he said the visit was an, “11.” The prolific running back had very high praise for new Seminoles running backs coach Kam Martin.

“It was amazing, man,” the running back said. “He (Martin) showed me the way around the game, how to handle stuff around school. Like, he just gave me a heads up, and I think I’m ready to come to FSU.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is also looking to play baseball at the college level, but he has not yet reported an offer from Florida State on the diamond.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the 147th-best player in the class, as well as the 10th-best running back and the No. 6 prospect in Mississippi.

