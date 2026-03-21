UPDATE: FSU's Isa Torres sets new NCAA record with 14 straight hits in 14 at-bats

FSU softball star Isa Torres went 3-for-3 Friday evening against Cal to push her hitting streak to 14 hits in her last 14 at-bats. That is a new NCAA record, eclipsing the previous mark of 13 consecutive hits.

Thanks in part to the shortstop’s heroics, FSU cruised to a 12-2, run-rule victory in five innings against the visiting Bears. Two of Torres’ hits went for extra bases — a double and a triple — and she recorded 2 RBIs.

Along with her hitting streak, Torres has reached base on 21 consecutive plate appearances. And she has 27 hits in her last 30 at-bats.

FSU is now 26-4 on the season and 4-0 in the ACC. The Seminoles have won 15 straight games since dropping two to Alabama back in late February.

FIRST REPORT

FSU softball coach Lonni Alameda is very much aware of what star shortstop Isa Torres has accomplished since returning from a concussion that kept her out for eight games.

She has watched every at-bat. Every plate appearance.

But in case you’re not, here’s what the junior All-American has done since rejoining the Seminoles’ lineup: She is 24-of-27 from the plate. Yep … 24 hits in 27 at-bats. That’s a batting average of .888.

She currently is on an 11-for-11 streak and has reached base in 18 straight plate appearances, which is eight shy of the all-time national record.

Even before this torrid tear, Torres had already proven to be one of the all-time greats in FSU program history. But this streak has been remarkable even by her standards. Torres was named National Player of the Week for what she did in helping the Seminoles sweep Syracuse last weekend.

“For her to have the streak she’s been having,” Alameda said, “I think as a coach, we sit back and we see special talent out there. And special teams and what they do. It’s just so much fun to watch. So, having the front-row seat as a fan is really fun to see.

“But just knowing how much she really wants to do those things for the team and for the program, I’m just kind of letting it ride. It’s been a lot of fun because I know that excites her. And she’s been great. She’s normal Isa. But it’s fun to see her tools play.”

Torres is now hitting .648 on the season, which would be the best batting average in the country (by 50 points) if she had enough at-bats to qualify. Her on-base percentage is .706, which would be second-best in the country if she had enough at-bats.

In short, she has been the best player for a team that has been playing really well lately.

FSU is now 25-4 on the season and 3-0 in the ACC heading into a weekend home series against California (10-19, 1-5 in the ACC). The Seminoles have won 14 straight games since dropping two to Alabama back in late February.

The Seminoles swept Syracuse to start ACC play last week after sweeping Coastal Carolina on the road the week before. And Torres has been far from a one-woman show.

Junior Jaysoni Beachum is currently hitting .403 with a team-high six home runs and 40 RBIs. She has also walked 27 times while striking out only four. The next four top hitters for the Seminoles are all freshmen — Makenna Sturgis (.397), Marin Heller (.367), Bella Ruggiero (.352) and Anna Hinde (.348) — and have proven to be vital for an offense that is averaging 8.1 runs per game.

While there have been some relative struggles in the circle so far, five FSU pitchers are combining for a team ERA of 3.27. Sophomore Jazzy Francik has proven to be the ace of the bunch, compiling a 10-1 record and a team-best 1.75 ERA in 64 innings pitched.

All in all, Alameda likes what she has seen from her No. 10-ranked squad as it prepares for the brunt of the ACC schedule.

“Super-pumped about our ability to sweep,” she said. “I think that’s really hard to do. I don’t care what kind of teams it is, I think that’s a good challenge.”

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