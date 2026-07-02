Huge FSU DB target Ta'Shawn Poole sets commitment date

Four-star safety Ta’Shawn Poole, a major Florida State target, has set his decision date.

The Macon product will decide between Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia on July 17, he and his representation, Elite Sports Management, announced Thursday afternoon.

“These three schools have a pedigree of developing NFL-ready DBs,” Poole told Warchant. “I have the strongest relationships amongst them. They all have a plan in place for me to play early and develop my skills.”

Poole took official visits to all three of the finalists as well as Clemson, which was eliminated from contention, along with Miami, after his Florida State official visit.

Poole was a Florida State lean following his visit a few weeks ago, however, he then decided to take an official visit to Georgia the following weekend. Until that point, the Bulldogs had not pushed for one of the top players in the Peach State.

Prior to that Georgia visit, this was an FSU-Tennessee battle. Leaving the Georgia visit, this still feels like a Florida State lean, however, it is fairly equal between the three schools at this point.

The Seminoles do currently lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine for Poole.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety is the 73rd overall player in the class, as well as the fourth-best at his position, and sixth-best player in Georgia.

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