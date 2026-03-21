Isa Torres extends NCAA-record hit streak to 16, as FSU pounds Cal, 9-0

FSU Sports Information Release:

The No. 10 FSU softball team (27-4, 5-0) continued its hot play with a 9-0 win over Cal (10-21, 1-7) in a five-inning contest Saturday that took just an hour and 21 minutes. FSU has now won 16 consecutive games.

Bella Dimitrijevic got the start for the Noles in the circle and picked up a couple of strikeouts to retire the Bears in order in the first.

Isa Torres extended her NCAA record consecutive hits record to 15 as she led off with a double. Jaysoni Beachum walked, and Shelby McKenzie continued her hot play with a single up the middle to score Torres to put the Noles up 1-0. Ashtyn Danley hit a sac fly to center field to score Beachum to make it 2-0.

After Kennedy Harp walked and Bella Ruggiero singled, Makenna Sturgis doubled to center to bring home both McKenzie and Ruggiero to make it 4-0. Ruggiero eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0. Hayley Griggs kept the bats going with a single to shallow center to make it 6-0, and Torres added to her record with a RBI single to make it 7-0 after one inning.

The Noles added another run in the second as Ruggiero singled to score Danley. FSU’s final run of the game came in the fourth inning as Danley doubled to center field to score Madi Frey for her second RBI of the day.

FSU got great production in the circle as Dimitrijevic got the start and went three innings and allowed just two hits and struck out four. Makenna Reid came on in the fourth and pitched two scoreless innings as the senior allowed just one hit and struck out two.

The Noles will close out the series with Cal on Sunday at noon.

Of Note

Isa Torres went 2-for-3 to extend her NCAA record of 16 hits in 16 consecutive at-bats. Torres also reached base safely in 23 consecutive plate appearances, which is third-longest streak in NCAA history and is a FSU record.

Since returning from injury, Torres is 29-for-33 (.879) with two home runs and 15 RBI.

In total, Torres has reached base in 65 out of her 91 plate appearances this season for a .714 on-base percentage.

Torres is hitting an NCAA-leading .662 this season.

Shelby McKenzie continued her hot streak with 2-for-2 showing and a RBI. In her last four games, McKenzie is 7-for-9 with four home runs and nine RBI.

Ashtyn Danley had her sixth multi-RBI game of the season and her third consecutive multi-RBI game. Danley has record nine RBI in her last three games.

FSU is averaging 11.4 runs in its last five games.

FSU has won 15 consecutive games.

FSU has won five consecutive games against Cal.

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