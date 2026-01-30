'It feels different here' ... 4-star Edge Anthony Cavallaro talks FSU commitment

As they prepare to host their third of three Junior Days this month, the Florida State Seminoles have landed a major commitment from one of those visitors.

Four-star Edge Anthony Cavallaro, who is one of the top players at his position according to Rivals, announced his commitment on Friday afternoon.

Cavallaro was on campus for Florida State’s first Junior Day in early January.

“Just being up there, it just felt like a family … I really felt like that’s where I’m going to be my best,” Cavallaro told Warchant. “All the way from the head coach all the way down to the people that are driving us around in golf carts, it just felt like that’s where I needed to be. Like that’s the people I need to be around to be my best.”

Not long after the visit, his mind was made up. On the drive home to Largo, Fla., the 6-foot-4 pass-rusher said, he and his mother agreed that Florida State was the best spot for him.

“The four-hour drive on the way back home,” Cavallaro said of when he made his decision. “Just really thinking and talking to my mom about the whole thing. It’s just, we both felt the same way. … It feels different here.”

According to Rivals, the Indian Rocks Christian School standout is the 135th-best player in the 2027 class, as well as the 14th-best Edge in the country.

Being an early commit, the four-star prospect said his goal now is to learn more about everyone inside the program.

“Getting to know the coaches really deeply,” Cavallaro said. “Because obviously, I know my position coaches and defensive coaches. But I want to know the offensive coaches. I want to know who’s behind me, who’s in front of me. I just want to get to know everybody.”

