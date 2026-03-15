It's a wrap: FSU Men's Basketball not planning to play in NIT

Florida State basketball fans who were hoping for another chance to see Luke Loucks’ team in action will be disappointed, but the Seminoles certainly went out on an exciting note.

Warchant has learned that Florida State’s 80-79 loss to No. 1 Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament will be the last time Robert McCray V, Lajae Jones, Chauncey Wiggins, Alex Steen and company will play together. The Seminoles’ six seniors have voted to not accept a bid to the National Invitation Tournament or any event other than the NCAA Tournament.

Loucks’ first team as Florida State’s head coach will finish with a record of 18-15.

The Seminoles, who were picked in the preseason to finish at or near the bottom of the ACC standings, started out poorly in conference play, losing their first five games. But after that point, Florida State went 10-3 to finish the regular season, picking up victories against several teams in contention for the NCAA Tournament, including Clemson, SMU, Cal, Virginia Tech and Miami.

Florida State will lose six seniors from this team, and Loucks will have to see how many of the younger players he can retain. The top priorities will likely be freshman Thomas Bassong, who averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds; junior AJ Swinton (4.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg); sophomore Martin Somerville (8.0 ppg. 2.4 apg); and freshman Cam Miles (5.4 ppg).

The Seminoles have one of the nation’s top recruiting classes coming in, featuring a number of top-100 and top-150 recruits.

According to Rivals, four-star Marcis Ponder is rated the nation’s No. 6 center and No. 50 prospect overall; combo guard Martay Barnes is the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 75 recruit overall; Brandon Bass Jr. is the No. 4 combo guard and No. 109 recruit; and Collin Paul is the No. 36 small forward and No. 110 overall.

Point guard Jasen Lopez, who was a four-star recruit in both football and basketball, is considered one of the country’s top 15 points guards and a top-150 overall basketball recruit. He enrolled in January and spent the past three months with the basketball team.

Florida State is also expected to be very active in the transfer portal.

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