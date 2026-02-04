JUCO QB Malachi Marshall officially signs with Florida State

Junior college quarterback Malachi Marshall locked in his future with Florida State on Wednesday by signing with the Seminoles on National Signing Day.

Marshall told Warchant he signed early Wednesday morning, but it was not officially announced until after 11 a.m.

Marshall committed to Florida State last month after his official visit to Tallahassee, becoming the third addition to the quarterback room this offseason. The Seminoles also signed Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels to be the expected starter, as well as Dean DeNobile as a likely reserve.

“Just the opportunity. That’s all I asked for at the end of the day,” Marshall said when he committed to FSU. “The opportunity to do something great. I’ve got real big dreams and aspirations for myself, and I feel like this is the place to accomplish them. So why not Florida State?”

The Iowa Western Community College standout is one of the top signal-callers on the junior college level and just won a national championship at IWCC.

Marshall only played one year at the JUCO level after starting his career on the FCS level, but in 13 games, he had 201 completions for 2,750 yards, 33 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He is also a threat in the ground game, as he had 63 rushing attempts for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida State will be the Rock Hill, S.C., native’s third stop, as he started his college career at Stony Brook before transferring down. At Stony Brook, he saw action in six games, completing 59 passes on 120 attempts for 814 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Marshall will not arrive on Florida State’s campus until summer workouts. Missing the spring will likely hurt his chances to compete for the starting job this fall, but he does still have a redshirt available.

