Late rally sparks No. 8 Seminoles to 6-4 win and sweep of Notre Dame

It was the exact response Link Jarrett was hoping to see from his Florida State baseball team.

Things didn’t go well for the Seminoles early on Sunday, and they found themselves trailing by two runs with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the seventh inning. Then the bats awoke, in a big way, and the No. 8 Seminoles erupted for four two-out runs on their way to a 6-4 victory and a series sweep of Notre Dame at Dick Howser Stadium.

Brayden Dowd started the rally with a double down the left-field line. Chase Williams followed with a high-hop RBI double over the third baseman’s head. Hunter Carns then worked a walk to set the stage for Nathan Cmyela, who had blistered two would-be home runs earlier in the game that were knocked down by the wind and caught on the warning track.

On this occasion, he ripped a line drive into the gap in left-center field, with an exit velocity of 106 mph. The ball was hit so hard that it reached the warning track; Carns and Williams both scored and Cmyela wound up at third with his first triple of the year. He then scored when Brody DeLamielleure blooped a double to center field for the Seminoles’ sixth and final run of the game.

DeLamielleure, who was only in the game because freshman right-fielder John Stuetzer had to leave after cutting his hand sliding into third base in the second inning, certainly took advantage of his opportunity. Not only did he have the RBI double in the seventh, but he produced the Seminoles’ first two runs of the game when he launched a two-run homer to right-center to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning.

All told, the Seminoles had 11 hits in the game. Seven of them went for extra bases.

Notre Dame had seven hits, but didn’t score a single run after the fifth.

The Fighting Irish scored two runs off Florida State starter Cooper Whited, who was making a spot weekend start in place of Bryson Moore, who sustained an oblique injury last week but should be good to pitch this upcoming weekend at Stanford. Notre Dame then scored two more in the fifth after Carns couldn’t lock up a strike-three wild pitch and then Cade O’Leary gave up a two-out single to the next batter.

O’Leary ended up allowing just one run in two innings of work. Brodie Purcell pitched a scoreless seventh, and then Chris Knier got the final six outs to record his third save of the season.

Florida State is now 28-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC. The Seminoles play UNF on Tuesday in Jacksonville before heading out west to take on Stanford in a three-game series in Palo Alto.

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