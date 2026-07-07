LHP Payton Manca shines in Cape Cod League, leads FSU contingent

As the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League closes in on the midway point of its 2026 schedule, a pair of Florida State pitchers are enjoying impressive summers.

Payton Manca, in particular, has been fairly dominant. The 6-foot, 6-inch left-hander has been strong in all four of his starts, and he was named Cape Cod Pitcher of the Week for the period that just ended on July 4.

Manca, who plays for the Brewster Whitecaps, pitched five shutout innings on Sunday against the Harwich Mariners; he struck out five batters and surrendered just three hits. In four starts, Manca has posted a 0.57 ERA in 15 2/3 innings. He has struck out 20 batters while walking five.

Manca was expected to be a key contributor for the Florida State pitching staff this past season, but he was limited to only eight appearances and 12 2/3 innings due to injury. He posted a 4.26 ERA in that limited action.

Because Manca is draft-eligible, it’s not a sure thing that he will be back with the Seminoles in 2027. But he also will only be a redshirt junior in that season, so he still would have leverage when it comes to MLB negotiations.

Florida State right-hander Rhett Vaughn is also having a strong summer so far at the Cape. The rising redshirt sophomore missed the 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery and was limited to just five games (4 2/3 innings) in 2026, but he is excelling with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.

The 6-3 righty has appeared in six games this summer and has posted a 2-0 record with a 2.08 ERA. He has struck out 13 batters and issued no walks in 8 2/3 innings.

Florida State right-handed pitcher Cade O’Leary has not been as successful in his five appearances with the Red Sox. The 6-4 right-hander has given up 12 hits and seven earned runs in 8 2/3 innings to post a 7.27 ERA.

Florida State’s two outfielders playing in the wooden bat league are having mixed results.

Brody DeLamielleure, who was a redshirt sophomore this past season, is hitting .244 with 9 RBIs in 11 games played. He batted .308 for the Seminoles.

Freshman John Stuetzer is batting .173 this summer after hitting .270 as a freshman at Florida State. He has struck out 23 times while drawing six walks.

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