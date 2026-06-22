Linebacker Commit! CJ Ohuabunwa explains why he chose FSU

Florida State landed another summer commitment on Monday as three-star linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa announced Monday, and confirmed with Warchant, he was making his pledge to the Seminoles.

The Atlanta product chose FSU over Virginia Tech, Louisville and Kansas.

“I mean this is Florida State, where else would you want to go?” Ohuabunwa said. “There’s not so many schools that have put as many legends into the NFL. And then connections outside of football — like you think about alumni networks, stuff like that. That’s really important because football doesn’t last forever.”

Ohuabunwa, who took an official visit to Florida State this past weekend, said there were many other factors that drew him to the Seminoles.

“There were measurables that I had, or like criteria that I had, of the schools I wanted,” he said. “So first off, where can I find a good Christian community? That was super important. I found that here. Where is the coach genuine? Wants the best for me? I found that here. And to be honest, this is the most genuine coaching staff I’ve ever interacted with.”

The linebacker described position coach Ernie Sims, defensive coordinator Tony White and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell as, “people you want to be with for the rest of your career.”

The versatility of White’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme also stood out.

While it is not what he runs at his high school, Ohuabunwa said he immediately saw how he could shine in the Florida State system.

“I feel like I fit into the scheme and defense that they run very well,” he said. “I feel like they see where I fit the same way I would see where I fit. And some schools, that doesn’t always align. I think I’m a versatile player, so I think I could play multiple positions, and I think they see that as well.”

The 6-2, 205-pound linebacker is Florida State’s third commitment at the position. Jernard Albright is listed as a safety by Rivals, but FSU sees him as a weakside linebacker. And the Seminoles recently picked up a commitment from three-star LB Olrick Johnson III.

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