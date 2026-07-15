LIVE Updates: ACC Kickoff begins with Commissioner address, FSU interviews

CHARLOTTE — The Florida State football contingent — head coach Mike Norvell, wide receiver Duce Robinson, quarterback Ashton Daniels and cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls — arrived here Tuesday afternoon for the start of the three-day ACC Kickoff media days.

The Seminoles will meet with the media later this morning, following the annual address and media Q&A session with ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

Phillips, who will speak for one hour beginning at 9 a.m. ET, is expected to discuss the ACC’s position on College Football Playoff expansion, the proposed federal Protect College Sports Act, the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference and more.

Shortly after that session, Florida State’s players and Norvell will speak with Warchant and other reporters about the Seminoles’ offseason workouts and upcoming season.

Follow along with all the activity in our Live Updates Thread on the Tribal Council. And stay connected with Warchant.com throughout the day for continuing coverage.

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