LIVE UPDATES: Rain pushes back start time for FSU Regional opener

The Florida State baseball team is taking on St. John’s this afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, and Warchant has you covered with live updates.

The start time for the FSU-St. John’s game has been pushed back due to rain and lightning in the area. It was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., but the tentative start time now is 4:06 p.m.

Florida State is the No. 10 national seed and the No. 1 seed in this regional. St. John’s is the No. 4 seed, while Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois are set to play in the late game tonight.

Click here for live updates on the FSU Baseball Board.

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