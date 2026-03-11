LIVE UPDATES: Seminoles take on Cal in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE — The Florida State men’s basketball team is looking to continue its recent hot streak tonight in the ACC Tournament against No. 9 seed Cal.

Florida State is the No. 8 seed and will need an improbable run to the ACC championship to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament, while the Golden Bears are believed to be on the tournament “bubble” and likely need one or two wins to bolster their cause.

FSU won the regular-season meeting between the two schools in Tallahassee, 63-61.

Warchant’s Matt LaSerre is on location, covering the game from courtside at the Spectrum Center. Click here for live updates from press row.

Pregame Coverage:

* FSU Basketball brings confidence into ACC Tourney opener after recent success

* Keys to the Game: Analysis from Coach Jacob Ridenhour

Also stay connected with Warchant.com afterward for complete postgame coverage.

