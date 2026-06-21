Warchant Football Recruiting
Longtime FSU commit Jemari Foreman shuts down recruitment after official visit
Florida State got some good news during its final official visit weekend of the summer, as three-star safety Jemari Foreman shut down his recruitment on Sunday and confirmed he will stay a Seminole.
“Ain’t nothing like being a Nole!” Foreman told Warchant
Foreman chose to shut things down after in-conference foe Louisville tried to make a big push for the South Florida talent.
The defensive back has been committed to FSU since September 2025; his commitment came not long after Florida State defeated East Texas A&M, 77-3, to go 2-0 on the season.
According to the Rivals industry Ranking, Foreman is the No. 61 safety in the country and the 52nd prospect in the state of Florida. He recently was a standout performer at the OT7 event, which featured several top prospects.
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