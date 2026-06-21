Longtime FSU commit Jemari Foreman shuts down recruitment after official visit

Florida State got some good news during its final official visit weekend of the summer, as three-star safety Jemari Foreman shut down his recruitment on Sunday and confirmed he will stay a Seminole.

“Ain’t nothing like being a Nole!” Foreman told Warchant

Foreman chose to shut things down after in-conference foe Louisville tried to make a big push for the South Florida talent.

The defensive back has been committed to FSU since September 2025; his commitment came not long after Florida State defeated East Texas A&M, 77-3, to go 2-0 on the season.

According to the Rivals industry Ranking, Foreman is the No. 61 safety in the country and the 52nd prospect in the state of Florida. He recently was a standout performer at the OT7 event, which featured several top prospects.

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