Lonni Alameda wins 1,000th game; Seminoles finish sweep of Clemson

Release from Florida State Sports Information:

Florida State softball coach Lonni Alameda earned her 1,000th career win on Sunday night as the No. 10 Seminoles (32-4, 9-0) took down Clemson (23-13, 6-6), 7-3. The ‘Noles have now won 21 consecutive games, which is the nation’s longest active winning streak.

Alameda becomes the 12th active head coach to eclipse 1,000 career wins. She holds a 1,000-388-3 career record.

Florida State got on the board early as Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum recorded back-to-back infield singles, and Ashtyn Danley walked to load the bases for Anna Hinde. Hinde drove in a run on a groundout to give the ‘Noles an early 1-0 lead.

After both teams went three up and three down in the second, Torres led off the third with a deep shot to straightaway center field to put the ‘Noles up two. Clemson responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the third to cut within one, but the ‘Noles got that run right back in the top of the fourth. Kennedy Harp walked, and Marin Heller doubled to put runners in scoring position for Hayley Griggs, who put the ball in play to bring home Harp.

Beachum picked up her second hit of the evening to lead off the fifth and eventually came home on an RBI single from Anna Hinde to put Florida State up 4-1.

The Seminoles continued to apply pressure in the sixth as Harp and Griggs each hit singles to set the stage for Torres, who hit her second home run of the evening to blow the game open and put the ‘Noles up 7-1. Clemson scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t near enough as Florida State secured the sweep.

Jazzy Francik got the start for the ‘Noles and went three innings and allowed one earned run on three hits. Makenna Reid came in relief and was terrific as the senior retired the first eight batters she saw as the Noles built the lead to 7-1. Ashtyn Danley relieved Reid in the seventh and retired all three batters she faced. Reid was credited with the win to improve to 5-1 this season.

Florida State will return to action on Thursday as the Seminoles begin another ACC series with Notre Dame. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at home on ACCNX.

Of Note

Head coach Lonni Alameda earned her 1,000th career win on Sunday night. Alameda is the 12th active head coach to record 1,000 career wins.

Isa Torres hit two home runs in today’s game to drive in four runs. Sunday was Torres’ second career multi-home run game with the last coming on Feb. 27, 2025, against FGCU.

Jaysoni Beachum went 2-for-3 today and has now reached base safely in 24 consecutive games.

Beachum picked up 11th multi-hit game of the season.

FSU is the first team to sweep Clemson in Clemson since Duke on April 12-14, 2024.

FSU has won 21 consecutive games which is tied for the seventh-longest streak in school history and the program’s longest streak since 2018.

FSU’s 21 straight wins is the longest active streak in college softball and the program’s longest streak since 2018. The streak is tied for the seventh-longest winning streak in program history.

FSU improved to 10-1 all-time against Clemson and 6-0 all-time in Clemson.

FSU is 27-3 in its last 30 ACC games.

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