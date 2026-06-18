Loucks' second FSU Basketball squad arrives, begins summer workouts

Luke Loucks’ second Florida State men’s basketball team has arrived in Tallahassee this summer and is already beginning preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Along with the rest of the NCAA, the Seminoles have begun summer workouts, and they also have posted an updated roster, featuring jersey numbers for the new team.

Here’s a look at Florida State’s new-look roster, which features 15 players but only two who have ever played in a game for the Seminoles.

(Note: The media are expected to be invited to attend a Florida State team workout on June 22, and Warchant will provide extensive coverage.)

No. 0 – G Martay Barnes, freshman, 6-2, 165 — The Palm Bay, Fla., product was a four-star prospect in high school who was rated the No. 2 combo guard and one of the top 75 players in the country.

No. 00 – G Amare Robinson, sophomore, 6-1, 179 — Tallahassee native who spent last season at Tallahassee State College, where he started four games and played in all 30. The younger brother of Missouri transfer Anthony Robinson II averaged 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season; he also recorded 21 steals.

No. 1 – F Shon Abaev, sophomore, 6-8, 210 — A former McDonald’s All-American, the Fort Lauderdale product averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds as a freshman last season at Cincinnati. He started 12 of the 24 games he played there before transferring to Florida State.

No. 2 – G Anthony Robinson II, senior, 6-3, 185 — The Missouri transfer and Tallahassee native averaged 8.9 points, 3.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds this past season as a junior. The point guard was named to the All-SEC Defensive Team as a sophomore.

No. 3 – G Kam Taylor, junior, 6-7, 185 — The Charlotte native averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this past season at UNC-Asheville.

No. 5 – G Collin Paul, freshman, 6-7, 225 — A four-star recruit from West Palm Beach who was rated one of the top 40 small forwards in the country, and one of the top 110 prospects overall.

No. 7 – G Jasen Lopez, redshirt freshman, 6-0, 180 — The Miami product enrolled at Florida State in January and redshirted while practicing with the Seminoles all spring. A four-star recruit in football and basketball, he also is a member of the FSU football team and is playing both sports in college

No. 10 – G Elisse Assui, freshman, 6-5, 219 — An international recruit from Italy who most recently played for the club team Pallacanestro Varese, where he averaged 3.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. He was a late addition to the Florida State roster following the departure of Thomas Bassong.

No. 11 – C Marcis Ponder, freshman, 7-0, 285 — A four-star recruit who was rated the No. 6 center and one of the top 55 players in the country. Originally hails from Miami but played for a prep school in Virginia last season.

Florida State basketball coach Luke Loucks welcomes freshman center Marcis Ponder to campus. (Courtesy of Loucks’ X/Twitter account)

No. 14 – G JD Jones, freshman, 6-5, 205 — Not rated as a recruit by the national recruiting networks, but scored 1,762 career points at Phoenix Country Day School in Arizona. Son of NBA Executive Vice President James Jones, who played 14 years in the NBA and also starred at the University of Miami under former Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton.

No. 15 – G Jalen Crawford, junior, 6-0, 165 — Tallahassee native has been in the Florida State program for three years. Appeared in six games last season and is one of only two current Seminoles who have seen action for FSU.

No. 19 – F AJ Swinton, junior, 6-6, 220 — Maryland product who averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds last season before going down with a torn ACL late in the year. Is expected to return at some point during the 2026-27 campaign.

No. 22 – F Sebastian Rancik, junior, 6-11, 220 — As a sophomore at Colorado this past season, the Slovakia native started 26 games and averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

No. 30 – G Brandon Bass Jr., freshman, 6-5, 190 — A four-star recruit from the Orlando area who was rated the No. 4 combo guard and one of the top 110 players in the country.

No. 31 – F Cooper Schwieger, senior, 6-10, 235 — The Kansas product averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds last season at Wake Forest, but previously shined at Valparaiso. As a sophomore, he averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The boys are starting to trickle into Tallahssee. Fired up. Big summer of work ahead for @FSUHoops Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/iqsoo4lEGF — Luke Loucks (@lukeloucks) June 8, 2026

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