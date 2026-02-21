McCray scores season-high 29, FSU keeps rolling with upset win at No. 24 Clemson

Thanks to some timely defense and a whole lot of Robert McCray V, the Florida State men’s basketball team stayed hot on Saturday in Clemson.

The Seminoles, who trailed by three points at halftime, got 22 second-half points from McCray and enough stops down the stretch to pull off the 70-65 upset of the No. 24 Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum.

It marks the first win at Clemson for FSU since 2019 and ended a six-game losing streak in the series overall.

More importantly, it’s yet another data point that this current Florida State basketball team is nothing like the one that played for most of December and January. The Seminoles have now won six of their last seven ACC games and have won three straight conference road games as well.

Florida State is now 14-13 overall and 7-7 in the league. It’s the first time FSU has been above .500 since an 87-63 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 22 improved its record to 7-6.

And while there were plenty of contributors on Saturday, including a 13-point effort from Lajae Jones and a critical 3-pointer from Chauncey Wiggins in the second half, the story was absolutely McCray.

He was just 3-of-9 from the field in the first half and had seven points. But with Jones scoring 11 in the first 20 minutes, and with some crucial 3-point shots from Martin Somerville and Kobe MaGee, the Seminoles only trailed 36-33 at the break.

McCray, who scored 27 points in Florida State’s comeback win on Tuesday night against Boston College, took over again in the final 20 minutes Saturday. He scored 22 of the team’s 37 points in the second half, including the final 10 and 15 of the last 18. He helped the Seminoles overcome a couple of critical Clemson runs down the stretch.

McCray stopped a 9-0 run with a driving layup to give FSU a 57-56 lead with 7:37 left. And then when Clemson scored five in a row to take a one-point lead with 3:25 left, which got the Littlejohn Coliseum crowd into a frenzy for one of the first times all day, McCray made two free throws to take the lead right back. And then when Dillon Hunter responded with a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:44 left, McCray came right back down and drilled one of his own with 2:20 left to take the lead right back. Again.

McCray then hit a twisting runner on the next possession and finished off his 29-point effort with two free throws with 11 seconds left for the final margin.

And while McCray was carrying the team on offense down the stretch, the FSU defense was making Clemson work for just about everything it got. The Tigers didn’t score for the final 2:44 of the game and missed their last six shots from the floor.

Florida State returns to action on Tuesday night with a home game at 9 p.m. against rival Miami.

Box Score: FSU 70, Clemson 65

