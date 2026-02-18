McCray, Seminoles storm back in the second half to knock off BC, 80-72

It’s not how you start. It’s not even how you play there in the middle. It’s how you finish.

And the Florida State men’s basketball team, fresh off its best performance of the season on Saturday at Virginia Tech, overcame a dreadful stretch on Tuesday evening and finished very, very strong.

The result was an 80-72 win over Boston College, which not only improved the Seminoles to 6-7 in the ACC but evened the overall record at 13-13. Luke Loucks’ team has now won six of its last eight games in the conference.

This one was arguably the hardest of them all. Not because of the competition, obviously. The Eagles are now 9-17 overall and 2-11 in the ACC. That was their seventh loss in a row.

But because for about 30 minutes on Tuesday evening, Florida State struggled mightily.

The Seminoles struggled to make any shots. They struggled to get stops. They struggled to give the late-arriving Tucker Center crowd anything really to cheer for.

“We came out sleepwalking, and we got what we deserved,” Florida State head coach Luke Loucks said. “They were, on both ends of the floor, out-working us, out-playing us, moving the ball better, getting better shots, creating better shots. Our closeouts were poor, our contests were poor, our rotations were poor, our rebounding was poor. Across the board, we were literally sleepwalking.”

But, mainly because of Robert McCray V, the Seminoles were able to hang around. And when Boston College gave them an opening — with some missed free throws — the home team took advantage.

Florida State guard Robert McCray V looks to drive Tuesday against Boston College. (Melina Myers/Imagn Images)

Florida State trailed 61-49 with 9:19 left after a dunk by BC’s Jayden Hastings.

But that’s when the run started. Martin Somerville made a layup and Thomas Bassong knocked down a corner 3-pointer to get the comeback started. Hastings missed four straight free throws during this stretch, which cracked the window just enough for FSU.

McCray converted a three-point play, found Alex Steen for a layup and then buried a 3 from the top of the key to cut the lead to one. After the teams exchanged buckets, Boston College still had a five-point lead with 4:51 left. McCray hit another runner and then found AJ Swinton for a wide-open 3 to tie the game at 68 with 3:49 left.

Lajae Jones then gave the Seminoles the lead with a putback. And after Boston College tied it on a really tough, contested floater by Fred Payne, Chauncey Wiggins hit one of the biggest shots of the season. He took a pass from McCray and buried a 3 from the top of the key with 1:49 left.

Boston College never got any closer, as the Florida State defense that struggled so much early got the stops when it needed them. McCray and Jones and Somerville all knocked down free throws in the final minute, and the Seminoles got their second straight win.

It was the biggest comeback victory of the season for Florida State, which gave up a 16-0 run in the first half and trailed by as many as 14 points.

“Six weeks ago, maybe five weeks ago, we lose this game by 15, 20, 25,” Loucks said. “And that to me is a big testament to the character in our locker room … and I saw it in real time in the game. Every time I walked in the huddle five weeks ago, it would have been silent, and they’re waiting for me to address them. Every time I walked in the huddle tonight, they were saying the message I was about to give them. And so it was great. I could just repeat most of which they were already saying.”

McCray finished with 27 points, six rebound and five assists. Steen had 13 points and eight rebounds, Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Wiggins finished with 11 points.

Florida State was just 9-of-27 from 3-point range, but the Seminoles made big ones down the stretch. Boston College was 11-of-24 from 3 but a woeful 3-of-13 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, FSU was 27-of-35 from the stripe and won the rebounding battle, 42-30.

The Seminoles play again on Saturday at Clemson.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*