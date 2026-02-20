Mendes shines on mound, Estes and Fraser lead offense in FSU's 6-1 win over Michigan

Wes Mendes delivered another terrific start on the mound, and Gabe Fraser and Jace Estes paced the offense as the Florida State baseball team remained undefeated on Friday with a 6-1 victory over Michigan at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Mendes, who went five scoreless innings in a season-opening win over James Madison, was equally sharp against the Wolverines. He pitched 5 1/3 innings on Friday, allowing just one hit while striking out seven and walking one. In 10 1/3 innings this year, the left-hander has a 0.00 ERA with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

John Abraham and Gabe Nard were both sharp in relief, allowing zero hits of their own in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Only Cooper Whited struggled on the mound for the Seminoles. He gave up a double and a line-drive out to finish the eighth inning, then started the ninth by giving up a home run and then hitting a batter on a 2-2 pitch.

Whited was replaced by Nard, who pitched around an error by Fraser to retire the next three batters and improve Florida State’s record to 4-0 on the young season.

Other than that moment in the ninth, it was a terrific day for Fraser. The Arkansas transfer started the afternoon with a leadoff triple in the second inning. He then scored on a one-out single by Estes, who was making his first start at second base.

In the fourth inning, the duo struck again as Fraser led off with a double and then scored on another Estes single. The two each had three hits in the game, and the Seminoles racked up 13 as a team — compared to Michigan’s three.

Brayden Dowd added two more hits, including a two-run double that broke the game open in the sixth. Noah Sheffield stayed hot as well, with an RBI single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

Cal Fisher had the other RBI for the Seminoles with a sac-fly with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Myles Bailey didn’t register a hit in the win, but the Seminoles’ slugger did walk twice and made two impressive leaping plays in the field with runners on base.

But the story of the game was obviously on the mound. Mendes, through two games at least, has looked every bit like an ace. And unlike in the season-opening win over a lineup that might have been overmatched, the Wolverines have proven they are a legitimate offense. They came into Friday’s game with a 3-1 record, which included wins over two Top 25 teams.

On Friday, though, the Wolverines were flummoxed throughout by a Florida State pitching staff that will be hoping for a similar effort on Saturday against No. 9 Auburn.

First pitch for the Seminoles and the Tigers is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*