Miami pulls away late for 83-73 win over Florida State

The Miami men’s basketball team’s strength and length inside was too much for Florida State to overcome on Tuesday night, as the Hurricanes pulled away late for an 83-73 victory.

UM’s win avenged a Florida State victory in Coral Gables earlier this season, and it marked the Hurricanes’ second win against FSU in the last 17 meetings between the two schools.

While the game was nip-and-tuck throughout, it was Miami’s advantage in the paint that was the difference. The Hurricanes racked up a 42-23 edge in rebounding and a 25-7 advantage in second-chance points. They had as many offensive rebounds (16) as Florida State had defensive rebounds.

Florida State was led by Lajae Jones with 21 points and Chauncey Wiggins with 14. Star point guard Robert McCray, who has played a major role in several of the Seminoles’ recent victories, scored nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Forward Malik Reneau led Miami with 23 points and Tallahassee native Tre Donaldson added 21.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete post-game coverage.

Florida State forward Lajae Jones drives in for a layup Tuesday night against Miami. (Melina Myers/Imagn Images)

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

***Talk about this story with passionate FSU Basketball fans on the Seminole Hoops***



