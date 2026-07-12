MLB Draft updates: Trey Beard drafted in 5th round by Marlins; Moore goes to Pirates

After going through the first four rounds on Saturday and not hearing his name called, it didn’t take long for Florida State pitcher Trey Beard to be off the board on Sunday.

The weekend starting pitcher was drafted in the fifth round by the Miami Marlins (pick No. 147 overall) and becomes the fourth Seminole to be selected so far in the Major League Baseball draft.

He joins Wes Mendes, Myles Bailey and Brayden Dowd, who were all selected on Saturday.

Beard, who transferred from FAU before the 2026 season, finished his one year in garnet and gold with a 6-1 record and a 4.50 ERA. His last two outings of the season might have been the best. He struck out eight Miami Hurricanes in six innings while allowing just one run. And then followed that up by striking out nine Coastal Carolina batters in four innings in picking up a save in the NCAA Regional.

The MLB slot value for Pick No. 147 is a $494,000 signing bonus.

Moore goes in 7th round to the Pirates

Florida State starting pitcher Bryson Moore was selected by the Pirates in the seventh round (No. 198 overall) on Sunday.

The Virginia transfer served as the Seminoles’ No. 3 starter for most of the year and finished the 2026 season with a 6-2 record and a 3.86 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched.

The slot value for the 198th pick is $317,100.

Stay tuned to Warchant.com as we update the Seminole selections throughout the day.

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