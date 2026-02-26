Myles Bailey launches two more homers as FSU Baseball tops UNF, 14-9

It wasn’t always pretty, and it wasn’t all that easy. But in the end, the Myles Bailey Show was in full effect for Florida State in a 14-9 win over North Florida on Wednesday night in Dick Howser Stadium.

The sophomore slugger recorded three hits, including two opposite-field home runs, to lead a Florida State offense that needed a loud response after a quiet last two games in Arlington this past weekend.

Bailey delivered an RBI single in the second inning, on a 110 mph shot to right field, as part of a six-run outburst. Noah Sheffield had a two-run single right before him, and freshman Kelvyn Paulino Jr. added a two-run single a few batters later.

Bailey, who reached base six times in the game (he had three hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch), launched his first home run in his next at-bat. It was a two-run rainmaker to left-center field that was hit almost as high as it was far. It was tracked at 368 feet and was a two-run shot to put the Seminoles up 8-2.

But the big lead shrunk in the sixth inning as four Florida State pitchers struggled to record three outs in that frame. Ben Barrett walked the first two batters of the inning; Kevin Mebill gave up a single but then responded with a strikeout; Jake Echols then came in and walked in a run, struck out a batter and then gave up a two-out, two-strike, three-run double to the gap in right-center to cut the lead to 8-6.

Payton Manca, who only lasted four batters in his start on Sunday in a 10-1 loss to Nebraska, came on and finally put out the fire. He recorded a strikeout to end the inning and then struck out the side in the top of the seventh.

Meanwhile, Bailey was helping the Seminoles do more damage at the plate. In the bottom of the sixth, he launched an 428-foot, opposite-field home run over the scoreboard in left. It was his second bomb of the game and his fourth of the young season.

Paulino and Cal Fisher both added RBI doubles off the screen later in the frame as the Seminoles took an 11-6 lead into the late innings.

Manca continued his strong bounce-back outing with a scoreless eighth. Sheffield then added to the lead with a two-run double to left-center — it was his second hit of the night and the third ball he hit at least 106 mph. Brayden Dowd then scored on a wild pitch for the final run of the night for the Seminoles.

In total, the FSU offense — which recorded four hits in its final 57 at-bats in the two losses to Auburn and Nebraska in Arlington — pounded out 11 hits, including five extra-base hits, and also drew nine walks and a staggering six hit-by-pitches.

Rhett Vaughn started the game on the mound for FSU and allowed two runs and two hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out four. John Abraham pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three. Those two, along with Manca, were by far the best performers of the night for the Florida State pitching staff.

Hard-throwing righty Cole Stokes then came into the game in the ninth with an eight-run lead. He hit the first batter on his first pitch. He then got a sharp grounder to first for the first out, then he struck out the next batter on a slider in the dirt, but backup catcher Nathan Cmeyla couldn’t block the ball and the baserunner reached.

Another wild pitch that Cmeyla couldn’t block scored another run, and then a high-hop groundball single to short scored another. Stokes then walked the next two batters to load the bases. And he was pulled.

Chris Knier came in and struck out the first batter he faced and then walked in a run to shrink the lead to 14-9. A groundout to third finally ended it, and the Seminoles improved to 5-2 on the season.

All told, the two teams combined for 15 pitchers used, 18 walks and eight hit-by-pitches. Florida State did strike out 18 UNF batters in the game. Florida State batters struck out 12 times.

The Seminoles will play again this weekend in a three-game home series against The Citadel. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 12 p.m.

Florida State slugger Myles Bailey blasted two home runs Wednesday against UNF. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*