New FSU Edges coach Nick Williams shares insights into recruiting philosophy, coaching style

Nick Williams didn’t need much of an introduction to Florida State Football when he started on the job earlier this month.

Williams, who was hired away from Syracuse to be the Seminoles’ Edges coach and pass-rush coordinator, grew up only an hour away from Tallahassee in Bainbridge, Ga. And before he played in college for the Georgia Bulldogs in the late 2000s, he was a lifelong Seminole fan, often traveling down to games at Doak Campbell Stadium with his father.

“This is home, and this is my team. I’ve always been a Seminoles fan,” Williams said Monday during an interview with FSU director of broadcasting and play-by-play voice Jeff Culhane. “I’ve always rooted for them even when I was at other places, because it’s the home team.”

Williams loved Florida State so much in his youth that he said he was “star struck” the first time he saw new colleagues Odell Haggins and Ernie Sims on campus. He said he actually had an Ernie Sims FSU jersey when he was in high school, and now he can’t wait to help them turn the Seminoles’ program back around.

“We have to bring Florida State back to the old Florida State,” Williams said.

Since being hired on Dec. 11, Williams has been working on evaluating Florida State’s current pass-rushers and looking at players who can help the Seminoles in the future — both in the high school ranks and in the transfer portal. That includes players who have already announced intentions to enter the portal and ones who might be considering entering.

“We need pass-rushers here,” Williams said. “We want to get Florida State back to when they were elite, and we all know that’s when they had Jermaine Johnson, [Jared] Verse just rushing off the edge. So I want to go get some real ‘dogs’ … like really, really good pass-rushers.”

When it comes to evaluating defensive ends, all college coaches love players with the prototypical size, length and speed. But Williams pointed out that pass-rushers can often come in different shapes and sizes, as long as they have the necessary athletic ability, desire and work ethic.

“Immediately, I look for speed and flexibility — bend and speed,” Williams said. “If you look at the great ones like Haason Reddick, he can accelerate in his rush, he has good ankle flexibility. I look for guys that love football. …

“Ideally, I want long guys with length that can really win on the edge and affect the quarterback.”

Aside from the measurables, Williams said successful pass-rushers also are quick off the line of scrimmage, they know how to use their hands well, and they play with a high football IQ. So those are the areas where he likes to focus when he’s coaching.

He also likes to tailor his coaching points to players individually, because they all have different strengths and weaknesses.

“I come to practice with a lot of energy, and guys feed off that,” Williams said.

While the primary focus at Florida State and other schools right now is on the transfer portal, the new assistant coach said he also is spending a lot of time on high school recruiting. He said the Seminoles are in the process of getting rising high school seniors scheduled to come to campus for “Junior Day” events in early 2026.

As a young assistant coach with a reputation for being a strong recruiter, Williams said he is fired up about the chance to recruit at Florida State.

“We’re watching a lot of film right now,” he said. “We’re getting ready for Junior Days. … I’m going to try and get as many really, really good juniors up so they can see this place. Tallahassee is such a good place. It sells itself. It’s a college town — you’ve got TCC, FAMU and Florida State all in one city. So that’s all I’m doing right now is watching a lot of film, trying to identify body types and what we need in the defense that can help us.

“You can’t sign them all, but you have to recruit a lot of guys to get two or three. So I’m calling a lot of people, calling a lot parents, calling a lot of recruits like, ‘Hey, Coach Nick is back home. I’m at Florida State now. So gotta come see me.’ So I’m just setting up visits, working the phones and watching tape.”

