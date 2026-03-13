No. 1 Duke survives Florida State upset bid in 80-79 thriller

Coming into Thursday night’s ACC quarterfinal game against No. 1-ranked Duke, Florida State’s players drew confidence from the fact they only lost to the Blue Devils by four points during the regular season.

On this night, the Seminoles were even better. But it still was not enough, as Duke held on for an 80-79 victory when Robert McCray’s last-second 3-point attempt was off the mark.

With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 30-2 on the season and advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals. Florida State falls to 18-15 and now will wait to find out if they receive a bid to a postseason tournament.

“Tough way to finish that game, but I’m so proud of these guys,” first-year Florida State head coach Luke Loucks said. “The way that they battled throughout this match, but most importantly, the way they battled through the second half of this season.

“In a season where these guys could have easily folded, they came to work every day and tried to find solutions. I’m proud to coach this bunch. They have real character, they have real grit, and hopefully, as we build this program, I can continue to bring in guys like we had this year on this roster.”

Despite being a 17.5-point underdog, FSU actually led by eight points midway through the second half. But in what seemed like the blink of an eye, the Devils went on a 7-0 run to cut the Seminoles’ lead to one. Then after a Florida State timeout and a Thomas Bassong layup, Duke went on a 12-0 run to take control of the game.

Duke actually led by nine points with less than six minutes remaining, but Florida State closed the contest with a 16-8 run to get back into position to pull off the upset.

With eight seconds remaining and the shot clock running down, Blue Devils All-American Cameron Boozer attempted a mid-range jump shot, but it was blocked by Florida State senior Alex Steen. The forward quickly got the ball to point guard Robert McCray, who was the hero with 30 points Wednesday night. But McCray couldn’t knock down the game-winner.

McCray finished Thursday’s game with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Lajae Jones actually led the Seminoles with 28 points and five rebounds, and senior forward Chauncey Wiggins added 13 points.

Sharp-shooter Isaiah Evans led Duke with 32 points — he hit 7 of 16 3-pointers — and Boozer added 23 points. They were the only two players in double-figures for the Blue Devils, who dominated Florida State in rebounding (46-25) and second-chance points (24-7).

Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete postage coverage.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

***Talk about this story with passionate Seminoles Basketball fans on the Seminole Hoops***